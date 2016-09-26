Murder mystery game takes a terrifying turn at Horsham’s Capitol

For those who enjoy the work of Agatha Christie the latest murder mystery drama from Talking Scarlet is not to be missed.

A Party to Murder is at The Capitol, Horsham, from Thursday to Saturday, September 29 to October 1.

Six people gather in secret on Halloween to play a murder mystery game at a rustic island cottage.

Secret passageways, incriminating letters, hidden compartments, bodies in the window seat and a 25-year-old unsolved mystery twist and turn towards the unexpected and terrifying conclusion.

The play stars three familiar TV actors, including Oliver Mellor, who is well known for playing the role of Dr. Matt Carter in ITV’s Coronation Street for three years. He has had a varied career on stage and screen.

Oliver grew up in Windsor, Berkshire, and graduated from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in summer 2005.

Between 2003 and 2005 he appeared many times on stage, starring in productions such as Twelve Angry Men, Cyrano de Bergerac and The Man of Mode.

On television Oliver appeared in the Doctor Who episode ‘Army of Ghosts’ in 2006. In that same year he appeared as Detective Monroe in late night Hollyoaks spin-off Hollyoaks: In The City and as Dr. Fitzgerald in ITV’s The Royal.

In 2007 he appeared in BBC soap EastEnders in the role of Geoff and guest-starred in three episodes of Emmerdale as Ricky Walsh.

Natasha Gray is a British actress who has appeared in Emmerdale, The Bill, Never the Twain and The New Statesman. She also played Anita in the sitcom My Husband and I.

Michelle Morris, born in Jersey, trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art (graduating with honours) and with the National Youth Music Theatre played Lady Isadora in another Talking Scarlet tour, Secondary Cause of Death, earlier this year.

She has appeared in the national tours of Portrait of Murder, playing Paula Barlow. She also played Lady Diana in Less Than Kind, Jane in Steaming, Belinda in Season’s Greetings, Suzy in Inside Job, Mary in Run For Your Wife (25th Anniversary production) and Joanna Mansfield in Fatal Encounter.

Her other theatre work includes Maxine in Stepping Out at The Mill at Sonning Theatre; the title role in Carmilla at the Grand Theatre Wolverhampton, and Molly in Love’s a Luxury at Vienna’s English Theatre

Michelle is best known to TV audiences as Jess Howarth in The Knock and her other TV work includes: Doctor Who, Endeavour, Joolz in Big Kids and Little Howard’s Big Question.

Qualified in Health and Fitness, Michelle runs marathons and competes in various extreme sports events in the UK and abroad, raising money for various charities.

A Party to Murder starts at 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm).

Tickets cost £20-£23.50 and are available at www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

People can also phone The Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

