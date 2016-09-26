Petworth Festival Literary Weekend line-up announced

BBC security correspondent, journalist and author Frank Gardner, novelist Victoria Hislop and former army Chief of Staff, Lord Richard Dannatt are among the guest at this year’s Petworth Festival sixth annual Literary Weekend from November 2-6 at various locations in and around the town including the Leconfield Hall and St Mary’s Church.

Artistic director Stewart Collins said: “With tickets starting from as little as £8 for adults and £4 for children, the Petworth Festival Literary Weekend is a unique opportunity to see and meet a wealth of literary greats, up-and-coming authors as well as high-profile luminaries with fascinating life stories to share.

“In a brand-new take on its policy of engaging with all age groups and the family audience, the written and spoken word are celebrated in an enchanting performance by the award-winning Story Pocket Theatre. Suitable for all ages from three to 103, Storyteller Storyteller underlines the festival’s commitment to engaging young people in an educational, inspiring and highly-entertaining way.”

Stewart added: “The Literary Weekend has proved itself to be a high point in the life of Petworth – and further afield. Coming as it does when the winter is just setting in, the kind of events we have been staging have really lifted the atmosphere and given a very dedicated and engaged audience the chance to mix it with some seriously interesting and successful authors right across the subject range from cooking to history to politics and to fiction.

“The Literary Weekend has already established itself as a hotly-anticipated event on the literary circuit, with a solid reputation for securing an impressive line-up of authors. Lovers of the written word can come along to see an eclectic range of writers deliver thought-provoking talks, engage in interviews and participate in revealing Q&A sessions.

“In addition, each performance includes a book-signing, organised and managed by Petworth Book Shop, giving ticket-holders the opportunity to purchase the latest published work, signed by the authors themselves, a brilliant souvenir to take home with them.”

For more information call 01798 343055 or email info@petworthfestival.org.uk. The box office opens on September 29 by telephone 01798 344576 or on-line at www.petworthfestival.org.uk. To become a sponsor or friend or volunteer, please contact the festival office on 01798 343055 or email info@petworthfestival.org.uk.

