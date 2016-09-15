Shappi Khorsandi celebrates 40 years in Britain at Clair Hall

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain.

She aims to reclaim patriotism and send a love letter to her adopted land with her latest show – Oh My Country: From Morris Dancing to Morrissey.

Her tour heads to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Friday, September 30 (8pm).

Shappi was born in Tehran in 1973. Her family fled to England during the Iranian Revolution after her father, the poet Hadi Khorsandi, satirised Ayatollah Khomeini.

Now 43, Shappi has made a name for herself on the UK stand-up comedy scene, notching up many high profile TV appearances. These include Live at The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and her own Comedy Store Special for Comedy Central.

Tickets for the Clair Hall show cost £15 (concessions £13). Call 01444 455 440 or visit www.clairhall.org.

