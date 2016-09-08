Sinatra night in Worthing

Three pairs of tickets are up for grabs to see Frankly Sinatra, a night celebrating the golden anniversary of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ most famous recording, Sinatra At The Sands, at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

To win tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Frankly Sinatra in the subject line or write to Frankly Sinatra, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on Sept 25. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

Stephen Triffitt will be your Sinatra in a brand-new production called Frankly Sinatra featuring many of the songs from the classic album. Regarded as the definitive Sinatra live performance, the album was Frank’s first commercially-released live album, packed with 22 tracks including many of his best-known hits. Stephen has himself enjoyed three seasons at Las Vegas’ Sands Casino portraying Frank.

The company’s MD Michael Taylor said: “Featuring the swing, swagger and the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra in concert, Stephen Triffitt is acclaimed worldwide as the master of his craft. There’s no better Sinatra. Stephen has sold out the London Palladium twice and the Royal Festival Hall with solo concert shows. In Frankly Sinatra he skilfully dips in and out of character to tell the fascinating tale of the greatest vocalist and most charismatic performer of our time. Stephen not only walks the walk, he talks the talk. Combining delicious vocals with a playful stage presence, he faithfully recreates Frank’s trademark stage persona with consummate ease.”

Stephen has been enjoying life as Frank Sinatra since the year 2000. He was a salesman on Tenerife at the time; the alcohol flowed; and he found himself offering his very own rendition of New York, New York.

But there had been plenty of groundwork beforehand: “I had been listening to Sinatra since I was about 13 years old,” Stephen says. “As a teenager, when you listen to something, you always try to emulate the person you are listening to. I was listening to Frank a lot, and I guess it stuck. It was like Frank Sinatra taught me to sing his way!

“I did one or two gigs at the same karaoke bar, and then I came back to the UK. I was a house husband. I was married at the time, and I did a few more gigs, and whenever people heard me, they were saying I sounded like Frank Sinatra. I then went on Stars in their Eyes in 2000. I didn’t win the final, but I was the runner-up, and as a result of that, I was approached by a director putting a show on in Atlantic City. He asked me to play the part of Sinatra in that show. That was for seven and a half weeks, and then I moved to Las Vegas for three and a half months.”

Which maybe wasn’t quite as glamorous as it sounds: “The first two weeks were OK in Vegas, but after that, you feel like you have done Vegas. Anything interesting you will have seen by then!

“But it was interesting to be meeting people that worked with Frank or knew Frank. There were lots of interesting stories about him, about the experience of working with him or knowing him.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 or www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.