Steyning concert in aid of church tower restorations

Cellist Pál Banda will be performing with his wife Zsuzsa Berényi, playing piano and violin, at Steyning Parish Church, Vicarage Lane, Steyning, BN44 3YL, on Sunday, October 3 at 3pm. The concert is being held in aid of the Steyning Church Tower Restorations.

Spokesman Rupert Toovey said: “These charity concerts are a recent development for these two generous and exemplary musicians. They play in churches across Britain where these ancient and sacred buildings are in need of restoration. Amongst their Baroque repertoire are Bach’s Solo Suites. This afternoon concert promises to be a real treat!

“Tickets have been selling fast and are available from the Steyning Bookshop priced £12 for adults and £8 for under-18s. To secure yours, telephone 01903 812062 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk.”

