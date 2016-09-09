‘Strictly...’ stars in West Sussex for family show

Strictly Come Dancing fans have the chance to see two of the major stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup in action when they visit West Sussex in the autumn.

Their only appearance in the county will be at the Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, on Sunday October 16 (4pm),

The two dancers will be joined by special guest performers and singer Paul Amer for an afternoon of entertainment.

The promise is that it will be a show for the whole family and the afternoon will be a mixture of beautiful choreography, fantastic music and breath-taking costumes and will display many favourite dance moves including the Cha Cha Cha, Tango, American Smooth and more.

For anyone wanting to get closer to the stars there is a special VIP ticket available, which includes a post-show meet and greet with Ian and Camilla, a photo opportunity and a complimentary drink.

The television show Strictly Come Dancing has had phenomenal success, winning the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Programme in 2016, just one of its 9 awards since 2011 which includes Best Talent Show and Best TV Reality Programme. The viewing figures reached 11.9 million last series when Jay McGuiness lifted the trophy in the final.

Camilla Dallerup was one of Strictly’s original professionals and she won the 2008 series. After six series and five years performing and choreographing on the show, Camilla decided to pursue her TV dreams and other challenges. Last year Camilla starred in Worthing Theatres pantomime Cinderella as the fairy godmother, which was recorded as the theatres’ highest selling pantomime of all time.

Having partnered with Camilla Dallerup in 2004, Ian Waite first joined Strictly in Series 2 and has remained in the line-up ever since. Their competition debut placed them in the semi-finals of the International Championships at the Royal Albert Hall, followed by the finals at the British National Dance Championships the same year. Ian’s achievements include winning the Dutch Professional Championship as well as being a finalist in the World Professional Showdance Championship.

Camilla Dallerup says “I’m excited to be back on tour with Ian and to once again perform for the warm and welcoming audience in Worthing. We can’t wait to share our favourite numbers and stories with everyone and we are honoured to share our stage with other talented singers and dancers. It’s going to be brilliant fun and of course I’m excited to be dancing with Ian again, who wouldn’t be!”

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206, or by visiting worthingtheatres.co.uk.