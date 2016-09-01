Young rabbits can take part in a tale of life on the riverbank at Wakehurst

Ratty, Badger, Mole, Toad and other colourful characters from The Wind In The Willows are coming to Wakehurst Place, Ardingly, this September.

The acclaimed outdoor production of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale of life on the riverbank promises music, songs and laughter.

Spokeswoman Jules Robinson said: “Following a run at Kew Gardens in London in July and August, the performances at Wakehurst will take place over the first weekend in September (Sept 2-4) before the children go back to school.

“The play encourages audience participation from all ages as the Head Chief Rabbit transforms audience members into rabbits with a waggle of the nose and the young ‘rabbits’ are then encouraged to get involved and become part of the adventure.

“The production has been re-imagined and conceived by Glenn Elston, the award-winning artistic director of the Australian Shakespeare Company, whose productions have been seen by over a million people in Australia from cities to remote outback locations mainly in Australia.

“There will be two performances each day at Wakehurst at 11am and 4pm – each lasting approximately 90 minutes, including the short walk between the two locations where the performances will be staged (around the Mansion Pond and the Paddock). Please arrive at the main entrance 20-30 minutes before the start time to make your way to the performance site and don’t forget packing a picnic, blanket or cushions, sun-cream or wet-weather gear!”

Tickets from www.theatreonkew.co.uk or 0871 231 0847. There will be a pop-up ticket booth available on the day.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.