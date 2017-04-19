2017 Chichester art trail opens next week

Discover art on your doorstep is the invitation as the 2017 Chichester art trail springs to life.

Spokeswoman Sue Hofman said: “You are welcome to visit the Chichester Open Studios Art Trail. As the name implies it is a studio based trail, which affords the public the opportunity to visit the artist or craftsperson in their own studio or workplace.

“All of the 149 artists on the trail are local and you can visit any of the 114 venues which stretch across the whole area from East Marden, Charlton, Goodwood, Slindon, Climping, Elmer, Bognor Regis, Selsey, Bracklesham Bay, The Witterings, Birdham, Fishbourne, Bosham, Funtington, Rowlands Castle and all places in between.

“Chichester Open Studios Art Trail celebrates the Arts and Crafts from within the Chichester region. Enjoying its sixteenth successful year the trail grows and grows with just local artists. We see new artists joining us at the rate of 30-40 each year. The trail itself changes year on year with some artist taking a break and new artists taking their place so there is always something new to discover.

“The trail takes place over the first two weekends in May including the May Bank Holiday. This year the dates are April 29, 30, May 1 and 7 and 8. The studios open from 10.30am until 5.30pm each day.”

“There is something of an artist in everyone, which is the reason why so many people are drawn to see artists at work. To see how the work is produced, what techniques and materials are used and perhaps glean some of their tricks of the trade. So many of our visitors are inspired to take up some form of creative pursuit purely as a result of this positive interaction with the artist in their place of work. Similarly, many visitors become art collectors, taking the opportunity to purchase work directly from the artist without the gallery commission.

“The website will give you all the information you need to make choices for your own personal trail. www.chichesterarttrail.org. The trail guide is the definitive guide to locating your artists and offering an idea of what they each create. The trail guide is available from any of the venues plus there will be stock in galleries and art shops in the city as well a many local libraries and centres.

“149 artists are inviting you into their studios to share their work with the public. There are painters, printmakers, potters, weavers, photographers, jewellers, sculptors, textile artists, glass workers, calligraphers, furniture makers all waiting to welcome you into their studio space and to answer any questions you may have about their techniques, their inspiration and processes. This is always a hugely enjoyable event for both artists and visitors.

“As a forerunner to the trail we hold a Pre-Trail exhibition at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts off East Street, Chichester (April 18-23). The exhibition is a collection of sample pieces of work from each of the artists participating in this year’s Art Trail. This exhibition is an excellent opportunity to make your selection of venues to visit over the trail period.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.