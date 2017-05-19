Aloneness explored in new exhibition

A newly-opened exhibition at Worthing Museum & Art Gallery explores various artists’ responses to aloneness, examining different cultural representations of solitude through art and a series of films and talks until Saturday, September 2.

Emma Walder, WMA curator of art and exhibitions, said: “Isolation Chamber Vacation explores the horror-filled connotations of madness and perversity associated with isolation on the one hand and the use of solitude as a tool for creative genius on the other.

“Included are works by artists Kirsty Buchanan, Juno Calypso, Hannah Ford, Nicola Frimpong, Susie Hamilton, Katerina Jebb, Cathy Lomax and Alli Sharma. The work of these artists in various stages of their careers will be shown alongside contextualising objects and ephemera from the curator’s research into the theme.”

Emma added: “This is a really special exhibition because it showcases eight contemporary London- and Paris-based artists who are new to Worthing Museum Art Gallery. The subject of isolation is explored on so many different levels which makes it so intriguing.

“The guest curator Sarah Kathryn Cleaver and I also decided to include a few pieces from the museum’s own collections to demonstrate the different practices devoted to, and resulting from, solitude. There are talks and film screenings to accompany the exhibition which adds another exciting layer of texture.”

The museum will be hosting unique events directly linked with the themes of the exhibition; each event will include a talk by the artists to explore these themes, followed by a related film screening in the Connaught Studio. The films include The Elephant Man (May 22), The Man Who Fell To Earth (June 26), Under The Skin (July 24) and The Virgin Suicides (August 21). Admission to a talk and film together costs £15 which includes a glass of wine, whereas the exhibition itself is free.

For further information and booking inquiries, visit worthingmuseum.co.uk or call 01903 221448. Opening times: 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

