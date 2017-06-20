Camilla Dallerup confirms Bognor Regis date

Strictly stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup offer Up Close & Personal – The Farewell Tour at Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre on October 1 (alexandratheatre.co.uk or 01243 861010).

They will be joined by singer Paul Amer and guests for an evening of dance, singing and stories from their time on the BBC hit show.

The is the couple’s last professional tour together as Camilla is retiring from dance in 2017.

A spokesman said: “This up close and personal show promises to be a night to remember. Camilla, one of the original professionals and champion in 2008 is joined by her professional partner (and ladies’ favourite) Ian Waite who has appeared in nearly every series of the show.

During the show, Ian and Camilla will perform some amazing Latin and Ballroom routines and tell their inside stories from Strictly Come Dancing. Plus meet Ian and Camilla after the show!”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on. 1) Make our website your homepage 2) Like our Facebook page 3) Follow us on Twitter 4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out! Always the first with your local news. Be part of it.