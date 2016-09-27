Chichester: the nature of Islam

Chichester Skeptics welcome Jonathan Pearce to talk about the nature of Islam on Tuesday, October 4.

Skeptics spokesman Jonathan Percival said: “This century has seen the emergence of Islam as a religion closely connected to violence and terrorism. With regrettable regularity the latest religiously-inspired terror attack fills news broadcasts around the world whether it is the work of ISIS, the Taliban, Al-Qaeda or other such groupd. However, these events are also vociferously condemned by peaceful Islamic groups as being distinctly against the teachings of the Qu’ran.

“Islam is a religion of peace and unity for many Muslims across the world. To investigate whether violence is a part of Islam, and to what extent, Jonathan will examine in turn; the Qu’ran, the history of the prophet Muhammad and modern-day interpretations of the religion given by Muslims. Yet Jonathan will argue that regardless of his conclusion, modern political expediency demands that Islam be viewed as a religion of peace. It is only from this viewpoint that politicians and others are able to condemn the agents of violent acts as acting outside of Islam. Accepting Islam as a religion of peace may be necessary, even if it is the less accurate interpretation.

“Jonathan is a philosopher and author of several books of philosophy and theology. He is a founding member of Tippling Philosophers and Skeptic Ink Network.”

All are welcome at the Chichester Inn. Doors open at 7.30pm, and tickets will be on the door priced at £5.

