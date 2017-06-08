CHINDI will be big part of Festival of Chichester 2017

Chichester independent authors group CHINDI makes a major contribution to the spoken word section of this year’s Festival of Chichester.

The group of independent authors living in and around Chichester has planned a week of activities based in the meeting room above Hennings Wine Shop in North Street, Chichester. Chris Casburn, who writes as Christopher Joyce, founded the group three years ago. He said: "We wanted to expand the range of activities this year and think we've got a really good offering that will appeal across the board, "On Tuesday, June 20 we kick off with a crime writers panel from 6.30pm. It will be an hour full of plot twists and advice on how to keep the reader on the edge of their seat from Helen Christmas, Christine Hammacott and Mick Parker. The £8 admission fee even includes a glass of wine or soft drink. "On Wednesday, June 21 we take you on a walking tour of Chichester with our first-ever ghost tour (see the purple walk and trips section of this year's programme). A guide will be available to take you through the streets of central Chichester and provide spooky stories as you walk along. Bognor Regis Write Club and CHINDI authors share ten short stories to get you looking over your shoulder. £8 including a glass of wine to steady the nerves. Meet at Hennings at 6.30pm. "Thursday sees a new approach to our previously sold-out sessions on self-publishing. This time guests will move around the room to discuss cover design, proofreading and editing, the use of social media and some of the ways you can produce a printed book, e-book or even audio book. There's a lot to cover and previous events on this topic have sold out fast. Starts at 6.30pm with a glass of wine thrown in, of course, for £10. We are expecting several of the authors that attend the Thursday session also to be interested in Jane Cable's event on Friday, June 23 where she will discuss winning that publishing deal and how this compares to self-publishing. 6.30pm start. £8 including wine." Saturday, June 24 is a busy day for Chris as he will be hosting a creative writing workshop from 11am to 4pm during the day and a words-and-wine quiz with fellow author Carol Thomas in the evening. £10. "The creative workshop is aimed at new authors or those wishing to gain confidence in their writing skills. As an ex-teacher with an MA in marketing communications and author of five books, I believe this is good value at £40 including wine and light lunch. The session will cover how to best start a story, story structure, developing great characters and tips on creating exciting dialogue. Expect to start writing from the moment you arrive." Tickets from the Novium in person or http://www.thenovium.org/booking office. Tickets also available from CHINDI authors. See alsohttp:// www.chindi-authors.co.uk.