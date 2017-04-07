Collyer’s students show off their artistic accomplishments in Horsham

Young minds filled with fresh ideas, free from restrictive boundaries and capable of unleashing some incredible creative expression and new art – this is our youth of today!

To celebrate some of this creativity, in conjunction with The College of Richard Collyer, Horsham District Council’s Horsham Museum and Art Gallery are delighted to be hosting the fantastic new exhibition, Expressions: a display of work by Collyer’s Visual Arts students.

Expressions: a display of work by Collyers Visual Arts students

This fabulous exhibition combines the artistic accomplishments from Collyer’s Visual Arts’ most talented students from BTEC National Diploma in Art and Design, A level Art, Textiles, Graphics and Photography, and has an exciting range of creative photography, sculpture, painting, textiles and graphics inspired by personal memories, holidays and dreams.

For instance, A level Photography student Pia Homshaw’s visionary piece, whose photography is based on ‘still life and personal corners’, experiments with the most unlikely of inspirations – monochrome doors, bars and grills – and yet cleverly combines them in geometric shapes, skillfully exploring light and shape to produce an incredibly attractive image, which absorbs and fascinates the viewer.

A level Art student Esther Downton, whose work is inspired by her love of the sea, has created a brilliant piece of art out of pieces of driftwood.

Brightly coloured strong chains and chunky rope hold the pieces together, but not as we know them – their strength lies in the fact the rope and chains are brilliantly and exquisitely painted onto the pieces of driftwood, and reminds us just how strong an artist this student is to successfully carry off this technique.

And BTEC Art is no less inspirational; for instance, Sarah Madeley, whose fashion illustration uses collage and mixed media, has created an image of a dreamlike face of a young lady, adorned by and combined with a collage of flowers and butterflies.

It harks back to the fantasy of Titania, Queen of the Fairies in Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, and yet the overall finish is totally on trend with today’s most modern gallery artists.

All three courses at Collyer’s give the opportunity for these students to see ‘the arts’ as a vibrant and working part of their community, through projects with NADFAS, the Samaritans, Horsham Hospital, Southern Rail and Horsham Rotary Club – and now with Horsham Museum and Art Gallery.

The youth of today, inspirational, visionary and creative, may well be the artists of tomorrow – come along and see for yourself!

Expressions: a display of work by Collyer’s Visual Arts students is now open at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery and runs until May 5. Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, admission is free.

Contributed by Horsham Museum

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.