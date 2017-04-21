Dance the night away with Pasha at The Capitol, Horsham

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014 Pasha Kovalev is on tour once again with his brand new show ‘Let’s Dance The Night Away’.

The tour comes to Horsham’s Capitol on Friday, May 12 (7.30pm).

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners up to the coveted title. In 2012 he danced with Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and was once again Runner Up. In 2013 Pasha danced with Countdown presenter Rachel Riley before finally winning the trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his ‘Life Through Dance’ and ‘It’s All About You’ tours, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers including special guest Anja Garnis.

This new production aims to enchant audiences with dances including the Waltz, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango, Quickstep and Cha Cha, all performed to timeless classics or lively modern remixes.

Tickets for Let’s Dance The Night Away cost £27.

Call the box office on 01403 750220.

