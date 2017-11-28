GAPA pupils perform with Vienna Festival Ballet at Chequer Mead

Pupils from the Gielgud Academy of Performing Arts (GAPA) performed with the Vienna Festival Ballet Company at the Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, during the 5pm and 8pm performances of Sleeping Beauty.

Lindfield resident Suzanne Gielgud, principal of the Gielgud Academy, which is based in Haywards Heath, said: “I am thrilled that my pupils had the opportunity to appear onstage among an array of international professional ballet dancers.

Pictured left to right, Sophie Gray (17) from Copthorne, Madeleine Wrigley (15) from Forest Row, Olivia Floydd (14) from Cuckfield, Tilliana Greenwood (15) from West Hoathly, Ben Moon (12) Wivelsfield Green, Bailey Johnson (15) from Forest Row and Noah Bailey (12) from Billingshurst.

“This is the ballet company that I, and some of my faculty, performed with during our own careers, so it is wonderful to see these talented GAPA pupils getting their first taste of life as a professional ballet dancer. It has given them a unique glimpse into a potential future career for themselves and has inspired them to keep working towards their dream of being a professional dancer.”

