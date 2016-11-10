Happiness on stage...

Former Rambert dancer and choreographer Didy Veldman brings The Happiness Project to The Showroom at Chichester University on November 17 (tickets on www.theshowroomchichester.co.uk).

Spokeswoman Judy Lipsey said: “Award-winning choreographer Didy has developed an excellent reputation for her expressive, thoughtful, dynamic work for a wide range of dance companies including Scapino Ballet in Amsterdam, Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève and Rambert. She has recently formed Umanoove, her own company, to develop and perform her latest work, The Happiness Project which finishes its 2016 November tour dates at the lovely Showroom Theatre at Chichester University on November 17.”

Didy said: “We’re all interested in being happy, and The Happiness Project examines the idea of happiness as something we strive for, as something fleeting, something that can be very elusive or even absent. My aim is to find a common language between the movement, drama and the music on stage in my investigation of western society’s endless search for fulfillment.”

