National Poetry Day in Chichester

Chichester Library’s contribution this year’s National Poetry Day on Thursday, October 5 at 7.30pm is a visit from poet and editor Jeremy Page who will be reading from his latest collection Closing Time, as well as airing some of his new poetry.

Jeremy is the editor of the literary journal, The Frogmore Papers, as well as writing fiction and plays.

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “The poet Wendy Klein has praised his work as being rich with imagery, fun and emotion, so audiences can expect a stimulating evening. The Frogmore Papers is one of the leading poetry magazines in the country, often printing new poems from the UK’s top writers in addition to introducing exciting new writers. Jeremy certainly has an eye for original work, so we’ll expect words of wisdom about poetry alongside his own poems.

“Jeremy Page has edited The Frogmore Papers since 1983. His short stories have been widely published, and he is the author of several collections of poems, most recently Closing Time (Pindrop Press) and Stepping Back: Resubmission for the Ordinary Level Examination in Psychogeography (Frogmore Press).

“His translations of the Lesbia poems of Catullus were published as The Cost of All Desire by the Ashley Press. He has also written two plays: Loving Psyche, which was performed in Bremen, and Verrall of the White Hart, performed in Lewes in 2014.”

Barry added: “After the reading, local writers will have the chance to read their own poems. Any style or subject is welcome. Live music from Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar and open mic poetry combine to offer a stimulating mix of words and music. Readers and listeners equally welcome.”

Thursday October 5, 7.30pm, Chichester Library, PO19 1QJ. Tickets £7 (to include glass of wine) are available the Chichester on 01243 777351.