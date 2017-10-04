Oil paintings, pastels, fabrics and more at Horsham art fair

Horsham Artists Open Studios promise a range of delights at their art fair on October 21 and 22.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “You can see watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, pastels, mixed media, glass beads, and glass fusing, textiles, Paverpol, fabrics, silver, glass and knitted jewellery, serious and witty sculptures, upcycling, woodworking and more.

Party Time by Joanna Wenczka

“In addition, there will be a programme of workshops and talks presented by the artists – so popular in previous years.

“Well-established local artist Angela Brittain will be displaying her narrative paintings, and you can enjoy Lesley Taylor’s latest witty box sculptures.

“Carolyn Gibbs refined her artistic skills at the Royal School of Needlework in London. She produces the most intricate embroidery and works in exquisite detail on botanical paintings. Proceeds of her work she generously donates to her cause. As a retired head teacher she took the initiative to help a school and community in Nicaragua, learning to ride a motorbike and taking a TEFL course to use her time most efficiently.

“Joanna Wenczka is a talented young musician as well as an artist. She is the singer with Leave the Engine Running. With a degree in animation she is used to working quickly (12-plus drawings per single second of film) and she likes to include story-telling principles in her work to make it more relevant.

Love Heart in the Rain by Natalie Davies

“Known for the meticulous detail she puts in her butterfly paintings, in her new collection of rain-inspired work, Natalie Davies injects a fascinating quality into her paintings.”

Natalie explains: “One day I noticed the natural beauty of rain as it poured down the panes, how it creates unique patterns and transforms a landscape. I hope I’ve managed to capture the rain’s shine and its reflective qualities.”

Esther added: “Natalie’s images aren’t only the perfect clever trompe l’oeil, but they are also warm and welcoming, leaving you longing for a hot chocolate and a roaring fire.

“Grahame Morgan-Watson has an interesting series of musical paintings, impressionistic, full of colour and movement, reflecting his alter ego as a jazz musician. He also concentrates on his floral range, using bold colour. Grahame will take the stage for a workshop where he will share some of his playful and creative approaches to painting which can include palette knife with acrylic and oils, gel mediums and other mixed mediums.

“Classic, contemporary, realistic, figurative, abstract work, there will be something to excite everyone, and something to match every budget. Find a gift to give or to keep!”

HAOS Art Fair features 45 artists’ work on Saturday, October 21, from 10am-5pm, and Sunday, October 22, 10am-4pm, at Parkside, Chart Way, Horsham, RH12 1RL (County Hall North, next to the Black Jug). Entry £2.

Visit www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk.

