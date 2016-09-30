Photographers display dazzling, diverse collection at The Hawth

Double Exposure photography group will be showing their skills in a new exhibition at The Hawth, Crawley, from midday on Saturday, October 8, to Friday, October 21.

Spokeswoman Lucy Cairns said: “We are a group of local amateur photographers who met while studying for a City & Guilds qualification in photography in 2006.

Bridge at Twilight by Sandra Davies

“After the course finished, we formed the Double Exposure photography group and continued to meet monthly.”

Lucy continued: “We meet in each other’s homes, a pub or at an agreed location so we can get out and about and take photographs. At the end of the year we gather together for a Christmas meal, and during the year we undertake photography challenges, projects and field trips and support and inspire each other to photograph our environment and the world around us.

“We all have different styles, and these are reflected in this, our tenth anniversary exhibition. The photographs demonstrate the diversity of our work, covering land and seascapes, personal hobbies, field trips and travel and the fine detail achieved by macros. Dawn and sunsets always feature as popular subjects because no two are ever the same. Although there is no specific theme to the overall display, we have brought together exhibits from each photographer on one panel, which reflect their interpretation of abstract.”

See the photos at www.doubleexposure.org.uk. To purchase a photograph email paul@bradfordsonline.co.uk. All profits will be donated to St. Peter & St. James Hospice.

Picture by Lucy Cairns

Lucy is originally from South Wales but has lived in Horsham for years. She likes to take simple landscape, nature and macro shots but has experimented with multiple exposure techniques.

Lucy offers the following guide to the other exhibitors:

Paul Bradford – a lifelong resident of Sussex who now lives in Hassocks by the South Downs. Paul’s favourite photography is with a macro lens to capture the detail of plants and insects not always seen by the human eye. However, he is always on the lookout for different structures and shapes in the environment, whether they are natural or man-made.

Marian Goddard particularly enjoys travel photography. Closer to home, she relishes the challenges of macro and enjoys the fun of long exposures and low-light photography.

Sandra Davies is originally from Chesterfield. She lived in Horsham for a long time and recently relocated to Leamington Spa. She likes to take abstract and emotional images plus shots that convey symmetry.

Barry Williams has had success with portraits and family photos, with an accent on delicate, upbeat images. He creates calendars using photos of Sussex beauty spots.

Rosie Bentley lives in Burgess Hill and has extensive family in Ireland. She is an active wedding photographer but likes seascapes, landscapes and creative travel photography.

Jonathan Hughes has an interest in railway and aviation photography but has expanded to landscape and historical subjects.

Jill Lowe from Lindfield joined the group a year ago and she enjoys macro and landscape photography.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.