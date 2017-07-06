Plenty of talent on display as Horsham artists open 12 studios to the public

The Horsham Artists Open Studios group stages an art trail exhibition over the weekends of July 8-9 and July 15-16 as part of the second Horsham Festival.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “With a specially designed map of the local area, you will be able to plan your visits to the 12 studios and exhibition venues in and around Horsham where you will be able to chat with the 26 artists about their work.

Rowan at the Funfair by Kezia Noel Paton

“The map will also provide you with full details about the availability of parking, refreshments, access arrangements and toilets. You will also find a list of artists and makers with an accompanying thumbnail image of their work so you will be able to plan your route.

“Many visitors to previous art trails will be familiar with Kezia Noel-Paton’s work. The retired GP’s pictures are alive with colour and often start with freely applied swathes or washes on which she works with first one medium and then another until the desired result is achieved.”

Esther continued: “One of the new members to the group is Alex Ansell. Little did he know when still a student at Collyer’s College that a few years later he’d be steam-bending wood for a chair for Prince George! Alex makes bespoke furniture to a very high standard.

“Irma and André Westerdijk are well-established on the art trail. They both have a passion for quirky and old objects and love going to car boot sales and auctions to find such items and give them a new life. To Irma they become essential in the statues she creates, giving them an original and witty twist. André uses his imaginative skills to create totally innovative practical items, from lamps to saws-as-cheese-boards! Husband and wife occasionally eye up the same object for a creation; to get the ‘prize’ the battle is on to be the one with the first concrete concept.”

Irma and Andr� Westerdijk

Esther added: “The art trail is a truly-exciting opportunity to meet these and the other local artists, chat with them, be inspired by their work, and even buy some of their work.”

Full details at www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk and at www.facebook.com/HorshamArtistsOpenStudios.

Entry to all venues is free.

