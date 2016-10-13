See a stunning variety of techniques and styles at HAOS Art Fair

Horsham artists are getting ready for this year’s HAOS Art Fair at County Hall North on the weekend of October 22-23.

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “More than 40 artists will be exhibiting, and a wide variety of art will be represented; oil, acrylic and water paintings, woodwork, glass work, jewellery, upcycled items, textiles, and sculptures, abstract and realistic, for decorative or practical purposes.

Sky, Sea, Sand by Esther Downton

“It will be an excellent opportunity for you to chat to the artists or to buy a present or two. Christmas is galloping along! In addition, there will be exciting workshops; an introduction to a variety of art. Find out about fabric sculptures, learn about wet-in-wet oil paints, how to make a silver wrap-around ring and more.

“Among the 40-odd artists displaying their work is Collyer’s A-level student Esther Downton. She works with acrylics, mixed media and, more recently, has started experimenting with watercolour. Currently Esther is exploring coastal environments, being drawn by the ever-changing landscape of colours and textures that make up the coast.

“Keeping it in the family is Esther’s mum, glass bead maker Sarah Downton who combines modern glass with techniques that go back thousands of years. The beads are lampworked by melting coloured glass rods and winding the molten glass onto a steel mandrel. Colour and pattern is built up by successive layers until the desired design is achieved before annealing them in a kiln for durability.

“A series of events led Sarah to this unusual occupation: seeing beautiful beads at a craft fair, spotting a book on the topic, and being mesmerised by a glass blower on holiday.

Mixed Bead Sets by Sarah Downton

“Kevin Meeten describes himself as an accidental artist, discovering painting as a relaxing focus while recovering from a serious illness.

“His passion for sci-fi cinema, literature and TV inspires him to create stylised portraits of iconic characters and original landscapes.”

Meet these artists and many others at the HAOS Contemporary Art Fair – October 22, 10am-5pm, and October 23, 10am-4pm, County Hall North, Chart Way. Free parking for visitors to the exhibition. Entry fee £2 or look out for free entry passes.

For details on the venues visit www.horshamartistsopenstudios.co.uk, www.facebook.com/HorshamArtistsOpenStudios or pick up a folder from the library, Horsham Museum, The Capitol or various other Horsham locations.

