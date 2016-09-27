Shadows of the Wanderer discussed at Chichester Cathedral

Ana Maria Pacheco will be talking about her work Shadows of the Wanderer currently on show in Chichester Cathedral.

She will be discussing it with special projects curator at the National Gallery London Colin Wiggins on Thursday, October 6 at 6.30pm in the Cathedral. All are welcome to attend this free event.

Shadows of the Wanderer presents a complex scene of twelve figures, each of them larger than a human and carved out of a single lime tree. Ten of the figures stand in the shadows around a young man who is carrying an older man on his back. These two central figures draw from Virgil’s Aeneid. In Virgil’s ancient poem, a young man, Aeneas, carries his lame father and flees from the burning ruins of Troy.

Pacheco’s other artworks, which are deeply rooted in Latin American and European social history and culture and deal with enduring themes (journeys, spirituality, mythology, unchecked power) will also feature in the discussion.

Brazilian-born Ana Maria Pacheco has worked in England since 1973, and she was invited to be the Gallery's fourth associate artist – from 1997 to 2000. She was both the first non-European and the first sculptor to take up this appointment, which culminated in a major exhibition of her work.

Those interested by Shadows of the Wanderer may also want to attend the Hot Topic Debate: Refugees – Problem or Gift? on Tuesday, October 4 at 10.30am in Vicars’ Hall. This is a ticketed event. For more information and to book visit the Cathedral website www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.

