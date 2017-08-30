The Great British Bake Off: Week One

It was great to see Sussex contestant Julia Chernogorova survive week one of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

This week it was ‘cake week’ and Julia had to create a family sized ‘fruity cake’; 12 chocolate mini rolls with peppermint; and an ‘illusion’ cake aka a cake that does not look like a cake.

