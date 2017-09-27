Treasure your books in cancer charity fund-raiser

Books and fund-raising for cancer prevention meet in the middle at a new Chichester event, the Treasured Books Roadshow.

The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention is hosting an afternoon with award-winning Chichester author and playwright Kate Mosse and booksellers Kim’s Bookshop on Sunday, October 1 at the New Park Centre, starting at 2.30pm.

Mike Toynbee, who is organising the event, said: “Everyone likes books. So why not come along to an event, listen to someone talking about books, and bring with you a cherished volume. It may, or may not have any value – it might look old, it might be a first edition, an author’s signed copy, something you were given as a prize, received as a gift, or a book you just love for whatever reason. It may be completely valueless, but the story behind it may be far more interesting.

“The idea is to invite people to bring with them a book of their choice, to be valued by Lin Flowers-Hearne and members of her team from Kim’s Bookshop in Chichester, and, for those with a story to tell, to discuss it with Kate and share with the audience. Rather like the Antiques Roadshow, there may be some unusual tales of how the book was acquired, or why is has some special significance – a gift from a great aunt, a school prize, even an unreturned library book!

“Tickets are just £10 and include a free valuation of a treasured volume and a cup of tea or coffee with a slice of delicious cake. There will also be a pay bar serving wine and a fun literary quiz you can enter for your chance to win back the cost of your ticket! Buy your tickets online: https://tinyurl.com/bookroadshow or by phone from the Mary How Trust ticket line: 01798 877646.”

The Mary How Trust was set up in 1988 in memory of Mary How, who died from bowel cancer at the age of 46. Earlier detection and treatment of the disease could have saved her life. The trust aims to spot early signs of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through health screenings. It is independent and receives no funding from the NHS.