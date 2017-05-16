Adur Concert Band marks venue anniversary

As part of the Ropetackle Arts Centre’s 10th anniversary fund-raising appeal, the Adur Concert Band is to perform at the Centre in Shoreham on Sunday, May 21.

All the profits from the concert will go towards upgrading seating and equipment.

Spokesman Edward Kelly said: “The acclaimed and highly-rated band, which performed on a cruise ship last year, is promising a light-hearted concert of well-known music, including themes from The Magnificent Seven, The Apprentice and Thunderbirds are Go! Plus favourite tunes from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Queen, Glenn Miller, Jungle Book, Grease and Oliver!

“The event starts at 6pm and ends at about 8:30pm. The ticket price of £12 includes a full privately-catered buffet in the extended interval, with a wide selection of veggie and non-veggie options.

The centre has a licensed bar.

Tickets are available from the Centre’s box office, or 01273 464440, or boxoffice@ropetacklecentre.co.uk or on the door.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.