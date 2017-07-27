Big band evening in Steyning to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

The JP Big Band are holding a one-off charity concert to help raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust on Saturday, July 29, at the Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning.

The evening, hosted by Jim Prior and his three singers – David Browne, Rebecca Askew and Bryony Prior – will start at 7.30pm.

Jim said: “The brand-spanking new, star-studded Big Band, along with three top singers made up from the hottest talent on the south coast, are coming together to bring you a night of music you won’t forget.”

He continued: “With music from Count Basie, Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Darin, Diane Schuur and many more, there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone.”

Band leader and organiser Jim has a personal connection with Cystic Fibrosis and wanted to combine his love of music with raising funds and awareness for research for the thousands who suffer from this life-threatening disease, he explained.

Jim is promising a raffle with generous donations from local residents and businesses, all of which will be run and supported by The Rotary club of Steyning and Henfield, The Steyning Music Society and The Steyning Jazz Club.

Tickets for the evening cost £12 and are available from the Steyning Bookshop on 01903 812062 or from the fundraising page.

Visit Click here to find out more or visit www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk.

