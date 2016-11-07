Bowie shows in memory of his dad...

Stephen Foster is putting on a string of charity shows to raise money for Macmillan.

The show is called David Bowie – A Hero For More Than One Day.

“After losing my dad to cancer last November I have wanted to do something special in his memory to raise money for a good cause,” Stephen said.

“I've been performing a tribute to David Bowie for some time now and after his passing on top of my dads I felt the urge to get out there and do something. In March I put on a small concert and raised £976 for the cause. I now want to do much better and raise a few thousand for the charity. I'll be performing all the huge Bowie hits as well as fan favourites from his extensive career and songs from his new Blackstar album. The show will be a glam rocking night out and fun for all the family.”

Dates are:

Mon, Nov 7: Pulborough Village Hall (tickets from the hall and Gatleys Pet Shop in Pulborough as well as online at www.wegottickets.com)

Fri, Nov 11: Horsham Sports and Cricket Club (tickets from the club and Party Shop in Horsham as well as online at www.wegottickets.com)

Fri, Nov 18: Horley Archway Theatre (tickets available from www.archwaytheatre.co.uk)

Sat, Nov 26: Billingshurst Centre (tickets available from Austens Home Hardware Billingshurst as well as online at www.wegottickets.com)

