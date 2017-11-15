Brighton date for Weaves

Weaves play Brighton’s Green Door Store on Wednesday, November 22.

Spokesman James Heward said: “It’s been almost exactly a year since Weaves released their acclaimed debut LP. The self-titled album, which was recently short-listed for the Polaris Prize, was among the most anticipated of the year, and was lauded internationally upon its release for its exuberant approach to guitar pop.

"#53 is the album's leadoff track, and sets the tone for a record that sees the band embrace an expansive and ambitious sound that they have only hinted at on previous releases. Driven by an ascending guitar line and the frantic energy of the band's rhythm section, who build to a dramatic crescendo that mirrors the intensity of singer Jasmyn Burke's urgent performance, the track was, according to Burke, written in a burst of creative energy the band built up over the course of a year spent on the road in support of their debut.”