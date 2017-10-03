Celebrate Sinatra’s golden years at The Hawth, Crawley

Sinatra Sequins & Swing offers The Capitol Years Live for a date at Crawley’s Hawth Theatre on Sunday, October 8 (3pm).

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Sinatra Sequins & Swing is the UK’s only touring Sinatra show to be endorsed by the president of The Sinatra Music Society.

“The critically acclaimed concert show sees one of the world’s best big band jazz orchestras team up with two of the UK’s most talented vintage-style vocalists to present this spectacular ’50s retro-swing concert.

“The show focuses on Sinatra’s golden years at Capitol Records from 1953-61, celebrating its iconic ’50s Hollywood glamour and well-loved songs, most notably those arranged by the superstar arrangers Nelson Riddle and Billy May.

“Sinatra, Sequins & Swing also recreates famous scenes from Sinatra’s TV and film appearances during that time, including the ‘One For My Baby’ bar scene, the ‘Lady Is A Tramp’ nightclub scene from the film Pal Joey and ‘You’re Sensational’ from the film High Society with Grace Kelly.

“The quality and charisma of the two vocal stars – critically acclaimed jazz and big band vocalist Kevin Fitzsimmons and retro pin-up/vocalist Kitty La Roar – has consistently mesmerised audiences worldwide.

“Similarly, band leader Pete Long (Ronnie Scott’s Big Band, Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra) conducts and performs with some of the best musicians in the business with star soloists from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra & the BBC Big Band.

Tickets cost £22.50-£23.50 (children and students £15). Call 01293 553636 or visit hawth.co.uk.

