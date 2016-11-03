Chamber music concert in Haywards Heath supports asylum seekers

On Saturday, November 12, more than 20 Sussex instrumentalists, singers and readers present a free chamber music concert with seasonal poetry at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath.

Performers include the St Wilfrid’s church choir and return visits by the Reverend Alison Letschka (flute), Georgina Bowden (piano), Tony Donovan (clarinet), Gillian Ferguson (viola) and Imogen Ferguson (violin).

A retiring collection will raise funds for the Brighton-based charity Voices in Exile, which reaches out to asylum seekers, refugees and others with no recourse to public funds within Sussex.

The programme includes chamber music by Mozart, Hindemith, Dancia and Svendsen, songs from Jane Storey (alto) and Roger Floyd (baritone), and piano duets by Brahms and Hoagy Carmichael, arranged and played by John Kay with Andrew Storey.

The church choir conclude with Bob Chilcott’s stirring arrangement of ‘Be thou my vision’.

In between the musical items there will be reflective and humorous poetry readings and a short presentation about the work of the charity.

The concert, which starts at 7pm, has been arranged by St Wilfrid’s tenor and pianist Andrew Storey, who is also a member of the Chandos Chamber Choir in London. Andrew’s compositions range from a chamber opera to sonatas and suites for various instruments and piano.

Doors open at 6.30pm and interval refreshments will be available.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.