Chance to enjoy the sounds of Fleetwood Mac

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac return to The Hawth on Tuesday January 31 for their landmark ‘Hits to Blues World Tour

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music and channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, ‘Hits to Blues’ offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

From the exultant heights of such classic hits as ‘Rhiannon’, ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘You Make Loving Fun’, and ‘Seven Wonders’, to faithful renditions of early Mac masterpieces such as ‘Albatross’, ‘Oh Well’, and the plaintive ‘Man of the World’, the show promises to bring the full depth and power of Fleetwood Mac back to life.

‘Hits to Blues’ guarantees to offer its audiences a rich and emotive musical experience, blowing away the cobwebs and rekindling those precious personal memories in a way that only the best music can.

From the outset, the Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac musicians and performers have always striven to combine their deep personal love and reverence for the music of Fleetwood Mac with the excitement and spontaneity of live performance. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play with such passion and intensity that the evening will be a real treat for all Fleetwood Mac fans.

Tickets priced £25, Gold Circle (Rows E-N) £35 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.