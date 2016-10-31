Chance to get in the festive spirit with a pop legend

There’s a chance to celebrate the festive season at The Hawth, Crawley, with one of pop music’s iconic figures.

Roy Wood and his Rock ‘n’ Roll Band are bringing their Christmas Show Special on Monday December 12, when they will be performing all his classic hits, including ‘I Can Hear The Grass Grow’, ‘Flowers In The Rain’, ‘Blackberry Way’, ‘California Man’, ‘See My Baby Jive’, ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ and many more.

Roy Wood was influenced by Hank Marvin of The Shadows’ sound and started playing the guitar, forming a group called The Falcons at the age of 14.

At 17 Roy became founder of The Move who went on to enjoy multiple chart successes with songs all written by Roy himself, including ‘Flowers In The Rain’, which reached No. 2 in the chart, and was the first record to be played on BBC Radio One.

Also ‘Night Of Fear’, ‘Fire Brigade’ and ‘I Can Hear The Grass Grow’ which were all top five hit singles, and also a number one record in the British singles chart ‘Blackberry Way’.

In 1970, Roy teamed up with fellow Birmingham songwriter Jeff Lynne, who joined The Move for their final two albums. The final single recorded by The Move during this period was ‘California Man’.

Roy had an ambition over a number of years, to form a classically based band featuring live strings instead of the conventional guitar line up. Together with Jeff, they formed The Electric Light Orchestra.

Roy eventually formed the rock n roll style pop band ‘Wizzard’, together with long-time friend Rick Price, bassist with The Move.

Wizzard went on to score seven major hit records, including two number one singles ‘See My Baby Jive’ and ‘Angel Fingers’. These were followed by one of the biggest Christmas anthems of all time, ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’.

The show also features support act The Vals who are a well-travelled 60s influenced pop band from Belfast. Recently The Vals were invited by Paul Weller to join him as special guests for his European tour, playing alongside the Modfather from Brussels to Berlin.

During that period The Vals released the LP ‘Wildflower Way’ to much acclaim, winning best album at the Galaxy Awards, London and showcasing their music on radio and television across Europe, the UK and Ireland. In recent years the band have shared the stage with Peter Green (Fleetwood Mac), The Zombies, Jeff Beck, Ocean Colour Scene, Echo and the Bunnymen and more.

Tickets priced £30 are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk