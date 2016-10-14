Chichester: vocal fireworks for Bonfire Night

Chichester Voices are promising vocal fireworks for Bonfire Night with an evening of Glorious Vivaldi on Saturday, November 5 at St George’s Church, Chichester.

Spokesman David Russell said: “Chichester Voices is delighted to be performing in aid of Dementia Support in St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD, starting at 7.30pm.

The choir is conducted by Andrew Naylor and will be joined by The Orchestra of Friends, together with professional soloists, performing an evening of choral and instrumental music. In addition to Vivaldi’s famous Gloria and Magnificat, the concert will include the Concerto for Lute in D Major and the Concerto in C Major for two trumpets!

“Vivaldi’s Gloria is one of the most popular choral works in the repertoire and was composed 300 years ago this year! What an opportunity to celebrate this anniversary and present this well-loved classic in the lovely acoustics of St George’s Church!

“For the first time, Chichester Voices is raising money for Dementia Support, a new local charity set to formally open in 2017 and based in Tangmere. Their vision is a society where dementia is wholly understood and accepted, enabling people living with dementia to be fully supported throughout the whole of their journey. They will be a local charity for local people, supported, managed and funded by local people and will provide a centre of excellence to support people living with dementia. For more information visit www.dementia-support.org.uk.”

Tickets available from www.chichestervoices.org.uk or 07900 098 197 and www.dementia-support.org.uk or 01243 888 691. Tickets are £12, with £10 concessions (children and OAP) and include interval refreshments.

David added: “Chichester Voices was initially formed in 1992 of musicians working at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, but soon opened its doors to non-medics. The choir mainly works with charities ‘involved in the relief of human suffering’ and well over £100,000 has been raised over the years. Beneficiaries include: St Wilfrid’s Hospice, British Heart Foundation, Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, ARC, Cancer Wise and Friends of Chichester Hospitals.

The choir now numbers around 20, with many accomplished local musicians amongst the singers, performing a wide repertoire of music, from ancient to modern, plainsong to jazz and sacred to secular, allowing it to tailor its programmes to the occasion. The choir gives three to four concerts a year and regularly sings services in our great cathedrals.”

