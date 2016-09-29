Chris Green & Sophie Matthews at Chichester Folk Song Club

Chichester Folk Song welcomes Chris Green & Sophie Matthews on Monday, October 10.

Spokesman Kerry Manning said: “Formerly known as Blast from the Past, Chris Green and Sophie Matthews play English traditional songs and tunes in a thoroughly 21st-century style. Using a beguiling blend of ancient instruments such as cittern, English border bagpipes and shawm as well as modern folk instruments such as guitar, flute and piano accordion, Chris and Sophie breathe new life into material from hundreds of years ago, making it fresh, relevant and accessible for a modern audience.

“Something a little different to pique our interest. It's the first time that Chris and Sophie have visited our club and I think that this is going to be a really exciting musical evening. Don't miss it.

“We now meet every Monday evening at our new venue of The Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, Chichester. Doors open at 7.45 pm and the evening starts at 8.30pm. Members £2 (visitors £5). All the info on the club website at www.chifolksongclub.co.uk.”

