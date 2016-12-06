Christmas with the Walberton Players

It sold out last year. It really is by popular demand that it is back for 2016.

Walberton Players are delighted to offer their second Christmas Cracker on Saturday, December 17 at 5pm in Walberton Village Hall – the perfect way to wind down after a busy afternoon’s last-minute Christmas shopping and still get home at a reasonable time.

The entertainment – compiled and directed by Walberton Players’ president Madeline Doman – will be a potpourri of Christmas fun including carols, readings, Christmas songs and even a mini pantomime.

Building on last year’s success, the show offers an ideal slice of festive fun as the big day nears.

“The idea is that it starts at 5pm for just a couple of hours,” Madeline says, “a good time for people who are perhaps elderly or for children so that they can all get home before it gets too late.

“Last year, it was absolutely packed. Really we have been victims of our own success, but we just do the one performance. It is just before Christmas, and people have got other things they want to do. I don’t think that the members would want to spend too much time doing a show right now. They have got jobs and busy lives. So we do just the one, at 5pm and everybody has a lovely time.

“It has got readings and carols and Christmas songs and we have even got a little mini-pantomime.

“We did it last year, and it really works very well. They loved it.

“We dress them up, and they start the second half with the pantomime, and the second half is more fun with things like The 12 Days of Christmas and funny songs.

“I tell people what I want them to do. I go through all the readings.

“It is from a variety of Christmas sources. We do some serious things and then some slightly more irreverent things, lots of readings and Christmas songs.

“There must be nearly 30 people involved, but we want a lot of audience participation. It is all very intimate.

“I compere and I will get the ladies to sing the first verse of something and then the men the second so that everyone is really involved and has a lovely time.”

Coming off the back of a highly-successful recent Ayckbourn production, the Walberton Players’ Christmas Cracker will prove the perfect way to ease the company into 2017, an important year: their 40th anniversary.

The big anniversary production will be Annie Get Your Gun in November.

Tickets (unreserved) for Christmas Cracker are £5 to include tea/coffee and mince pies and may be obtained from Jane Hayler on 01243 552882 or jane.hayler@tesco.net.

More information on www.walbertonplayers.org.

