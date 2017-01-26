Clair Hall tribute concert celebrates the life of David Bowie

Absolute Bowie comes to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on February 25 (7.30pm).

The band consistently sells out venues across the UK, taking audiences on a journey through the phases of Bowie’s music and fashion with incredible attention to detail.

The five-piece (six with added saxophone) has toured all over Europe during the past nine years. The audience experience the different personas of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane to The Thin White Duke and Bowie’s late 1980s look.

Tickets are £16 (£18 on the door). Call 01444 455440.

