Classic American rock comes to Crawley

Classic Rock USA! plays The Hawth, Crawley, on Monday, October 17 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “It’s a heart-pumping, drum-beating, pulsating rock extravaganza featuring more than 25 hits from Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi and The Boss – Bruce Springsteen.

“We are delighted to announce that the X Factor’s Joseph Whelan will take the role of Bruce Springsteen in the show. Joseph is a rock singer and musician, playing guitar, bass, keyboards and drums. He began playing live at the age of 12. In September 2012, Joe appeared on The X Factor. He received a standing ovation and four yesses from the panel.

“Gary Barlow said Joe’s performance was awesome and when he returned the following year he just missed out on the live shows. However, he made a great impression on Robbie Williams, who said he loved his rock voice and that they were very alike. Joe is delighted at the prospect of emulating The Boss, someone he has revered all his life.

“Classic Rock USA! is an epic journey of all things rock, with an awesome cast and band bringing the house down with the very best of these great artists.

Songs include ‘Born To Run’, ‘Thunder Road’, ‘Hungry Heart’, ‘Everything I Do’, ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ and ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’.

Tickets from 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

