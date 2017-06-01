Classic Animals hits at Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill

Hits will include ‘House of The Rising Sun’, ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ when Animals and Friends play Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, on Friday, June 9 (8pm).

The band’s line-up features original Animals John Steel and Mick Gallagher, plus Danny Handley and Roberto Ruiz.

Spokesman Dave Hill said: “In 1964 a wave of new energetic rock and roll swept over the youth of the world. On the crest of this wave was The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and, of course, The Animals. From the banks of the River Tyne came the north-east’s offering; a brand of rhythm ’n’ blues that the whole world seemed to grasp greedily.

“The Animals were the second British band to top the American charts after The Beatles with the now multi-million selling and legendary anthem ‘House of the Rising Sun’.

“The band subsequently achieved more than 20 global top-ten hit records, many of which gained the number-one slot in various parts of the world. In Britain alone, the band had no fewer than 12 chart entries. The Animals were the first British band to tour Poland and Japan.”

Tickets cost £22. Call 01444 242888.

