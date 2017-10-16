Cliff Richard announces Brighton date for next year

Cliff Richard will be appearing at The Brighton Centre on Thursday, October 18 2018 as part of his UK tour to celebrate 60 years in the music business.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 28 at 10am priced from £70. www.brightoncentre.co.uk. Box office: 0844 8471515
Spokeswoman Gemma Hook said: “With 103 album releases, 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts, voted Britain’s “Ultimate Pop Star”, Sir Cliff Richard will be celebrating his 60th anniversary in the music business.”
Sir Cliff said: “I am so happy to announce that I will be doing a tour to celebrate my 60th Anniversary in the music business. I cannot believe it is already 10 years since my 50th Anniversary in 2008 – so much has happened, and I'm very grateful that you have kept me busy! I am truly delighted to be performing the 58-18=60 Tour, in September and October 2018 in a series of concert hall venues. I hope you will join me.”
Full UK & Ireland Dates
September 2018
Thursday 27th Killarney INEC
Saturday 29th Dublin 3 Arena
Sunday 30th Belfast SSE Arena
October 2018
Thursday 4th Newcastle City Hall
Friday 5th Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sunday 7th Sheffield City Hall
Tuesday 9th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Wednesday 10th Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Friday 12th Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Sunday 14th London Royal Albert Hall
Monday 15th London Royal Albert Hall
Wednesday 17th Bournemouth International Centre
Thursday 18th Brighton Brighton Centre
Saturday 20th Birmingham Symphony Hall
