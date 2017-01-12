Come and join Ensemble Reza’s Community Orchestra

Ensemble Reza’s fourth Community Orchestra project starts on January 22 (2.30pm-5.30pm) at Great Walstead School, Lindfield.

Organisers are keen to enroll players of all ages and abilities.

Rehearsals will take place one Sunday afternoon a month from January to June with concerts in May and June, including at the Orchards Shopping Centre Power of Music weekend.

The orchestra will be conducted by Steve Dummer and there will be a chance to play alongside professional wind, brass and string players from Ensemble Reza and musicians from project partners Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra.

Organisers have planned an exciting programme of music to appeal to all ages and abilities, including popular tunes from Thunderbirds and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as classical works by Grieg and Strauss.

This project is supported by Great Walstead School and with funds from Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra and the Orchards Shopping Centre. Membership for the term costs £20 for kids and £50 for adults (discounts for siblings and family groups).

To find out more about rehearsal dates, venues and membership email hannah.carter@ensemblereza.com or visit www.ensemblereza.com.

