Coolham club marks three years of live music

Coolham Live Music Club is staging a special gig to mark three years of bringing the best in live music to West Sussex.

MACK, the highly respected rock/soul/blues band, comes to Coolham Village Hall on Saturday, November 26.

Coolham Live Music Club is a not-for-profit club that is the brainchild of Coolham resident Graeme Tame. It supports Sussex charities through fundraising at gigs and since May last year the club has donated more than £2,500 to the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice in Arundel.

A nondescript village hall seems an unlikely venue for regular sell-out gigs but Coolham Village Hall has an interesting musical history. For years prior to his death in 2012, top session guitarist Big Jim Sullivan used the hall to stage events. Using his extensive network of friends and contacts, he brought some of the best live musicians around to Coolham.

The following year Graeme Tame decided to take up where Jim left off and the club has gone from strength to strength ever since.

MACK are an eight-piece band from London, fronted by young singer-songwriter Tommy Hare who has previously played at Coolham as part of a duo. This time Tommy is bringing his full band along with rock ’n’ roll saxophonist Chris Rand.

Chris has performed with Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood and as a guest artist with George Porter Jr (The Meters) and guitarists Mick Taylor and Chris Jagger.

Most recently, he has been working with Nine Below Zero.

Tommy Hare has a deep and soulful voice that has been described as a mixture of gravel and honey that belies his relative youth.

Tommy also plays guitar, keyboards and harmonica and has shared the stage with some of the musical greats including Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor and Bill Wyman. He draws on experience gained from working with members of both the Rolling Stones and the Faces. Tommy says he cobbles together his sound from a broad palette of the cultures of the American south to form a kind of ‘country soul’.

Doors open at 7.15pm. Tickets cost £20 each with a fish and chip supper (or £15 without). There is no licenced bar, so people can bring their own drinks and refreshments.

Tickets from coolham

tickets@gmail.com or ring Graeme Tame on 07889 775173 for more information.

Visit www.coolhamlivemusicclub.com.

