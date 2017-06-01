Creeds Cross put unique stamp on Irish and Scottish favourites in Horsham

The musical career is really taking off for pilot Captain Bart Foley who brings his band Creeds Cross to Horsham’s Capitol on Friday, June 2 (8pm), to offer The Celtic Journey.

One of the most original bands to emerge in recent times, Creeds Cross bring to life the story of the roots of Irish and Scottish music as they spread across the world.

Bart, who lives in St Albans, is delighted at the band’s growing success.

“We are on tour at the moment. We signed to a new concert agency last summer and they put a theatre tour together for us. We did a few shows late last year and then really kicked off earlier this year. We do an average of six to seven concerts a month. That will carry on until the end of June, and then we have got some festival dates in July and then a couple of months off until we get back on the road in September through to Christmas.

“But obviously, I have to fit it in around my flying schedules, but it helps that I am freelance now. I fly the corporate jets.”

And yep, you wouldn’t believe who he’s had in the back of his plane.

“I have flown Alex Ferguson and also Miss Beckham. But obviously, there is the etiquette you have to stick to, and that means not to hassle them. But I do speak to them to give them the safety briefing. Some people are nice. Some people are not, and I won’t divulge who isn’t! But they do say to be very, very careful not to meet your heroes or you will be disappointed. But I have to say of all my heroes, Bruce Springsteen was great, a very, very nice man.”

As for the band, it has been going for about four years now: “I have been a professional musician all my life. I have always been a session guitarist.

“But with my Irish roots, I always wanted to play Celtic music in a group. But I wanted to put a little bit of a contemporary twist on it and make it a little rockier and bring it up to date.”

From Galway to Nashville and beyond, bluegrass, country, Americana and folk can all have their origins traced back to the early influences of the Irish and Scots. This is all embraced within the show as the band put their unique stamp on classics such as ‘The Galway Girl’, ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’, ‘Dueling Banjos, Wagon Wheel’, ‘I’ll Tell Me Ma’ and ‘Will You Go Lassie Go’ among others.

“I formed the band. We have just been releasing singles and videos, and then I met our manager about two and a half years ago, and we started doing the odd theatre show.

“When we started going into the theatres, we didn’t know how we were going to be received, but it has been great. We have really enjoyed it.

“In my role as a pilot, I’m in charge of the safety of my passengers and crew, as well as millions of pounds worth of equipment, flying celebrities and top business people around the world. In my career as a musician, I have played all over the world and as well as Creeds Cross, I have played guitar with Cilla Black, All Saints and Randy Bachman and many more.”

Tickets cost £19.50. Call 01403 750220.

