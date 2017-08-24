Deborah Bonham’s brilliant blues comes to Crawley

Over a career that spans more than three decades, Deborah Bonham has established herself as one of the finest blues-rock vocalists in the UK.

She comes to The Hawth on September 9 (7.45pm).

The younger sister of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Deborah was 17 when she recorded her first demos at Robert Plant’s house. She has three critically acclaimed albums and has toured as a special guest on Jools Holland’s stadium dates.

Tickets cost £18.50. Call the box office on 01293 553636.

