Double bass player set for key part in Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra show

Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra is continuing with rehearsals for its forthcoming concert on Saturday, November 12, at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill (7.30pm).

The orchestra, under conductor Mike Wood BEM, will perform works associated with William Shakespeare as part of the Shakespeare 400 celebrations.

The programme will include Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet overture, Prokofiev’s Montagues and Capulets, The Merchant of Venice Suite by Arthur Sullivan and excerpts from the Midsummer Night’s Dream music by Mendelssohn. In addition to this, the orchestra are also continuing the recent tradition of using soloists from within the orchestra itself to perform concertos.

This time it is the turn of double bass player Nathanael Thomas-Atkin, who will be perform the concerto for Double Bass by Giambattista Cimador.

Nathanael joined the orchestra in 2015 and has quickly become a valued member. He developed an interest in the double bass from an early age but did not start formal lessons until the age of 12. He has been taught by Ethan Merrick and is currently studying with Susan Denyer, achieving Grade 8 with Distinction in June of this year.

Orchestra spokesperson Alison Biggs said: “It is fantastic that a local amateur orchestra has the quality of musicians from within its own ranks to perform concertos and we are particularly pleased to be working with Nat, who is currently our youngest member!”

Tickets cost £12, or £14 on the door, and are on sale at the Burgess Hill Help Point, on 01444 232067 or can be purchased via the orchestra website at www.bhso.org.uk/box-office.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.