Eduardo Niebla offers WemsFest date

Eduardo Niebla plays WemsFest on a tour which gives him an opportunity to preview music from his new album as well as compositions from a back catalogue spanning four decades.

He will be playing Chidham & Hambrook Village Hall on Monday, October 17 at 8pm (tickets from www.wegottickets.com/event/369256 or in person from Bookends & Harbour Records in Emsworth).

The new album represents the latest progression in a career which has never stood still. Eduardo started out learning flamenco on the streets. Then through his teenage years he explored jazz and symphonic rock, enjoying success with his band Atila. Since then he has collaborated with musicians around the globe. Now the new album sees Eduardo branch out into a distinctly-classical world.

“At the moment, I am working on track number five. Most of it is recorded now. I am just finishing my guitar parts. It’s great because it has been very varied, the compositions. For some of them I have used local choirs. One of them has got something like 150 people singing on it. There are a few choirs from York and also from some schools around the area. And sometimes I have something like a jazz quartet.

“But there is something more classical. I have been very lucky. In the last two to three years, I was on and off working with a string quartet, and I had to write down some of my ideas that I never thought I could get. I am self-taught. I never studied music, but because technology has evolved so much, you can use different programmes: the way you can input notes with the guitar in my hand. And if you want the sound of a violin, you can get the sound of the violin.” And no, Eduardo doesn’t feel you can go too far with technology: “At the end of the day, the phrasing is yours. The computer is just a tool. It is all your colours and all your notes. It is like doing a painting. You are choosing colours and the amount of paint.”

It’s an appropriate analogy. Eduardo is working on a piece dedicated to his brother, a celebrated painter back in Spain: “He is older than me and he has always been a great source of inspiration for me. He has always had so much integrity in his art, and he always encouraged my integrity through whatever I was doing in life. Sadly, now he is ill. He has got Alzheimer’s. But he did a core of paintings about the sea, the waves of the sea, and he did quite a few exhibitions. This is what I am remembering.”

Eduardo is the seventh of 11 children. All the others are still in Spain.

“I am the only one that left,” says Eduardo from his North Yorkshire home: “We have built this new house and this new studio, and it is really lovely to be able to focus on work. But I always feel universal in some ways, but I love Yorkshire. It is a great place. They are lovely people. They are very straight. They always say what they feel, and they are always very nice and supportive and family-oriented, like in Spain. And I love the colours here, the greens of the fields. They are lovely.”

