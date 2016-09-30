Elio plays the Billy Joel Songbook live in Horsham

Elio Pace is ready to deliver a sensational show in Horsham that celebrates the phenomenal music of Billy Joel.

The Billy Joel Songbook comes to The Capitol on Friday, October 7 (7.30pm).

Elio’s latest tour follows on from his acclaimed reunion concerts in the USA with Billy Joel’s original touring band.

With Billy Joel’s reluctance to tour the world anymore, there are many fans out there that have never had the opportunity to hear his music live.

This concert features all the massive hits – ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Just The Way You Are’ and ‘My Life’ – as well as fan favourites such as ‘Scenes From An Italian Restaurant’, ‘Goodnight Saigon’ and ‘Piano Man’.

Tickets cost £23.50. Call 01403 750220.

