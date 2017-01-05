Elvis tribute portrays The King at his peak

The Capitol, Horsham, has announced that One Night Of Elvis, performed by Lee Memphis King, will come to the theatre later this month.

The concert takes place on Saturday, January 28, at 7.30pm.

Lee Memphis King is the producer and director of the most authentic tribute production to the greatest entertainer of the last century, Elvis Presley.

Over the past 10 years Lee has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and Europe.

Now, in this brand new production, Lee Memphis King portrays Elvis Presley at his peak, celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 to 1977.

Resplendent in the most authentic costumes from Elvis’s performance and with an orchestra backing him, Lee aims to take audiences back in time to see Elvis in the way that he was.

Lee Memphis King recreates it all with stunning authenticity – the voice, the passion and the incredible energy that Elvis put into his songs.

Tickets for the concert cost £23 (concessions £21).

Log on to www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the box office on 01403 750220.

