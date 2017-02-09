Ensemble Reza provide pieces by Mozart, Ravel and Korngold in Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath Music Society’s next concert (part of its 75th season) features virtuoso string players Ensemble Reza.

The evening, which starts at 7pm on Saturday, February 18, offers a programme of pieces for string quartet or sextet.

Ensemble Reza will begin with a charming Mozart Divertimento, followed by Ravel’s dazzling string quartet, and concluding with the lyrical string sextet by Eric Korngold.

The concert will take place at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, and is open to non-members.

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults, £11 for seniors and £3 for students (with reductions for members) are available from Carousel Music, Commercial Square, Haywards Heath (01444 417654). People can also buy them on the door.

To encourage parents to bring their family along, up to two adults accompanied by an under-18 will be admitted for half-price.

For further information about Haywards Heath Music Society call the secretary on 01444 456227 or visit haywardsheathmusicsociety.org.uk.

