ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: May 12-18

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until May 14, 7pm/ 8pm/ 10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SCOTT GIBSON: £8-£10, 8.30pm (6.30pm Sat, 7.30pm Sun), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Life After Death show.

CONCERTS

CONNIE MORRIS: £15.75, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

GIGS

BRIGHTON ‘83: £10-£12, 9pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. An early ’80s music odyssey.

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

MASSOAKE: £6-£7, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

OCEAN WISDOM: £12.50-£16, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With The Four Owls and Jam Baxter.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: £18-£20, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works.

ROBBIE LEE: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

THE LONG HAUL: Free, 9pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

AYESHA HAZARIKA – THE STATE OF THE NATION: May 12, £13, 7.45pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Ayesha lifts the lid on what life’s like behind the scenes at Westminster with brutal honesty and humour.

KEVIN, KING OF EGYPT: £6-£8, 6.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Kevin Haggerty solo show.

MOZZZ!: £10, 6pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A week in the life of a undercover mosquito.

OFF THE TOP: £7-£9, 7.30pm and May 14 (3pm May 13) Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Mc Baba Brinkman and Dr Heather Berlin.

PASHA KOVALEV – LET’S DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY: May 12, 7.30pm, £27, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Learn about Pasha’s journey from snowy Siberian beginnings to the sparkle of Strictly.

THE LATE EDWINA BLACK: 7.45pm until May 20 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford (01323) 490444. Box office Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street or tickets@seafordlittletheatre.co.uk

VERVE TOUR 2017: £13-£15, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Four distinct dance works.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

CONCERTS

CONCERT: £12-£14, 7.30pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Royal Tunbridge Wells Orpheus Male Voice Choir 2017.

CORINNE MORRIS: May 13, 7.30pm, £15.75, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. This cellist has performed throughout Europe and studied at the Royal College of Music and at the Conservatoire in Paris.

LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Nikolaj Znaider conductor, violin.

SUSSEX POLICE CHOIR: Free with retiring collection, 7.30pm, Holy Cross Church, Uckfield. Raising money for Caring and Sharing Charity.

GIGS

ANDY AND MARILYN: Then Cowboy Geoff. Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Folk, pop and country.

BOWIE EXPERIENCE: £23.50, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Featuring all of David Bowie’s hits.

CLOUDBUSTING: £18, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Kate Bush tribute.

DISCO: 8.30pm until 11.30pm, Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks.

HAWKWIND: £27.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Choro Bandido, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JUKEBOX 6: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

KING OF POP: £24.50-£26, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Michael Jackson tribute.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB:

MAXIMO PARK: £20, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus special guests.

SLACK MAC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SLIM CHANCE: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. tickets from www.wegottickets.com

SPELLBOUND: Tickets on door, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES: £23-£25, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. 20th Anniversary.

THE MEDDLERS: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

BURGESS HILL SHOWCASE 2017: £12, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Acadamy.

DIE DIE OLD PEOPLE DIE: £5-£10, 1.15pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Slapstick comedy.

HAPPY HOUR: £8-£10, 8pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. A dark comedy. Suitable for 12yrs plus.

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: £13-£15, 2pm/7pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The Best of Barmy Britain.

SCOTTISH FALSETTO SOCK PUPPET THEATRE: £9-£10, 4.30pm (5.30pm Sun) Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre do Shakespeare.

WOMEN IN MIND: 7.45pm until May 20 (Sat mat 2.45pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. An Alan Ayckbourn play.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

CONCERTS

CLASSICAL CONCERT: £30, 4pm, Glynde Place inflo@glynde.co.uk. Mezzo suprano Kathryn Rudge and pianist James Baillieu.

THE ARCHWAY CHOIRS 2017: £8-£12.50, 4.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Also features Chyngton School Choir and St John of Meads Primary School.

GIGS

CALAN: May 14, £15, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Fiddles, guitar, accordion, bagpipes and step dancing explode into life when this energetic young folk band from Wales take to the stage.

JANEY – UP CLOSE & FAR TOO PERSONAL: May 14, £12, 7.45pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Join the down-to-earth Supersonic 70s Show star for a chilled and spontaneous evening of acoustic music.

SHIRLEY COLLINS: £22.50-£27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Presents Lodestar Live.

THE ANDREWS SISTERS UK: £16.50, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Tribute show.

STAGE

ARIEL DRAMA ACADEMY BURGESS HILL 2017 SHOWCASE: May 14, 7pm, £12, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An evening of song, drama and dance celebrating students’ work throughout the year.

THE FIRST HIPPO ON THE MOON: £10-£12, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. David Walliam’s The First Hippo on the Moon. An adventure for children aged 3yrs plus.

THE SOOTY SHOW: £10-£12, 11am Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Big Family Laughter Show.

WE ARE FAMILY: £12, 3pm Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. Presented by TotRockinBeats. Family-friendly rave.

MONDAY, MAY 15

GIGS

LINGUA FRANCA ENSEMBLE: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. ‘Ephemera’ CD launch concert.

THE FURROW COLLECTIVE: £16, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Anna and Elizabeth.

STAGE

A JUDGEMENT IN STONE: £15-£24.50, 7.30pm, until May 20 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. By Ruth Rendell Performed by The Classical Theatre Company.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

EXHIBITION

Cranleigh arts: Exhibition – Cloth, Thread, Scissors. A Festival of Quilting, May 16 to June 10, 10am–4.30pm, Cranleigh Arts Centre, High Street, Cranleigh, 01483 278000. Quilt groups and textile artists from the Surrey and Borders are taking part. Free entry.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

AN DHA: Supertigers. £9-£12, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Fiddle/cello duo.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

CINEMA EXPANDED: £6.50-£8, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. The Sensational Nature of Sound.

SONGS FOR THE END OF THE WORLD: £11.25-£16.25, 8pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

COMEDY

ABI ROBERTS: Anglichanka: £4-£5, 6.45pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

JEREMY HARDY: £17.25, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

GIGS

FADO: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With Claudia Aurora.

FRIDOLIJN: £10, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

THEE OH SEES: £20, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

WRECKLESS ERIC: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

STAGE

CINDERELLA: £18-£19.50, 5pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Vienna Festival Ballet.

INTOTO DANCE: May 17, £14, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Excitement and drama in a show performed by the talented undergraduate dancers from London Studio Centre.

OUR MAN IN HAVANA: £15.50-£21.50, 7.45pm, until My 20 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. By Graham Greene, adapted by Clive Francis.

SANDMAN: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Performed by Adie Mueller.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand up comedy and poetry.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

COMEDY

MATT’S COMEDY CLUB: £7-£9, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. Presents Joanna Neary – character comedian.

GIGS

ADAM ANT: From £36.25, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Anthems The Singles Tour, with support from Glam Skanks.

ANDY TWYMAN: £5, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Night.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

KATHRYN ROBERTS: And Sean Lakeman, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com

LEO SAYER: Thursday, May 18, £28.50-£75, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Grammy award winning, international chart-topping, British music legend returns to the UK.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, London Road, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH GEOFFREY BOYCOTT: £26.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Boycott’s 100th Hundred – 40th Anniversary Tour.

LULU: £9-£10, 7.45pm until May 27 (2.30pm Sun) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. By Frank Wedekind.

SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: £17-£18, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Favourites from Broadway and West End musicals.

THE LADYKILLERS: £13.50-£14.50, 7.30pm, until May 20 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, (01323) 802020. By Graham Linehan.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Mindhorn (15) Fri & Mon 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 1.00, 3.30; Sat 1.00, 3.30; Sun 4.00; Tue 9.15; Wed 3.45, 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 3.30; Thu 3.45. Letters From Baghdad (PG) Fri 1.00; Mon 12.45; Silver Screen: Thu 1.00. Kids’ Club: Robinson Crusoe (PG) Sat 10.30. Eurovision Party 2017 (n/a) Sat 7.00. The Unfilmables (tbc) Sun 9.00. Toddler Time: Cloudbabies Programme 3 (U) Mon 11.00. Lady Macbeth (15) Wed 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 12.45; Thu 10.30; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. The Handmaiden (18) Tue 6.00. Silver Screen: Easy Rider (18) Tue 10.30. Wendy & Lucy (15) Wed 6.30. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.30, 8.25; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.30, 8.25; Thu 4.00, 8.00. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00, 8.05; Sat & Sun 1.40, 5.00, 8.05; Thu 5.00. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (12A) Thu 7.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Heal The Living (12A) Fri 1.15; Sun 8.30; Tue 3.30. City Of Tiny Lights (15) Fri 3.30; Wed 1.15; Thu 4.45. Their Finest (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 12.15; Sun 1.00; Mon 2.30; Tue 8.45; Wed 3.45; Thu 12.00. Free Fire (15) Fri & Sat 8.45; Tue 1.15. Occupation, Resistance And The Cinema (PG) Sat 10.00. Lion (PG) Sat 2.15; Mon 4.45; Wed 8.30. Fear Eats The Soul (15) Sun 3.30; Wed 6.15. Lady Macbeth (15) Sun 5.45; Mon 12.00; Tue 6.00; Thu 2.15. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): A Monster Calls (12A) Sat 2.00. La La Land (12A) Tue 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Alien: Covenant (15) 2.00, 5.05, 8.05. Lady Macbeth (15) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.05 (not Wed & Thu). Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) 2.05 (Sat & Sun only); 5.00, 8.00. The Sense of An Ending (15) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 8.10 (not Wed & Thu). The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (12A) Wed & Thu 5.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.30, 5.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.00, 8.20; Thu 2.30, 3.40. A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.45; Sat 3.25, 7.45; Sun 3.10, 5.35. Miss Sloane (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00; Thu 8.20. Alien: Covenant (15) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.20. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 11.50; Sun 10.30, 11.50. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 12.35; Sun 12.10. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Viceroy’s House (12A) Fri 7.45; Wed 2.15. Hailsham Theatre Productions: Confusions (tbc) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): La La Land (12A) Wed 5.00, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 1.45, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 4.45, 7.45; Tue 4.45, 7.45; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Zootropolis (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier (tbc) Sat 5.30. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Dark Horse (PG) Fri 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Another Mother’s Son (12A) Fri 3.15. Their Finest (12A) Fri 5.30, 8.00; Mon 3.00, 7.45; Tue & Wed 5.15, 7.45. Thu 2.00. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Mon 5.30; Tue & Wed 3.00. A Quiet Passion (12A) Thu 4.20. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film May 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film May 19.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.00, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 1.15, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri & Mon 2.30, 5.40, 8.25; Sat 3.15; Sun 12.30, 3.15, 5.15, 8.25; Tue & Wed 5.40, 8.25; Thu 2.00, 3.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Finest (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.15, 6.10, 8.35; Sat 2.20; Sun 2.30, 6.00; Thu 1.05, 3.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.35. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 11.30; Sun 12.45. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 11.00, 1.10; Sun 12.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Moana (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier (tbc) Sat 5.30; Wed 1.30. National Theatre Live: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (tbc) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Fri 3.05; Sat & Sun 12.30; Mon 6.00; Tue & Thu 5.45; Wed 3.45. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.15, 2.55, 5.40, 8.25; Sat 2.25, 5.40, 8.25; Sun 2.15, 5.40, 8.25; Mon 12.15, 2.55, 5.40, 8.30. Autistic Screening: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.30. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 5.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.45, 5.10, 8.00; Mon 12.00, 8.15; Tue-Thu 12.45, 8.00. Max 2: White House Hero (PG) Fri 1.00; Sat 12.25; Sun 10.15; Mon 4.00; Tue & Thu 3.45; Wed 6.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.15; Sun 10.15, 12.05.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Fri & Wed 2.45; Sun 8.40; Mon 5.30; Tue 6.00. Their Finest (12A) Fri 5.30; Mon 12.00, 8.15; Tue & Wed 12.00. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri 12.00; Sun 6.15; Mon 2.45; Tue 8.45; Wed 5.30. Alien: Covenant (15) Fri-Sun & Tue-Wed 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 12.15, 3.00. The Handmaiden (18) Fri 8.15; Sun 3.15. Saturday Morning Pictures: Molly Monster (U) Sat 10.15. Lord Of The Rings: Extended Trilogy (12A) Sat 12.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sun 10.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Mon 11.00. The Handmaiden – Director’s Cut (18) Tue 2.30; Wed 8.00. NT Live: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (12A) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.