Evva and Emma launch Haslemere series

The 2016-17 HHH season of music in Haslemere begins in St Christopher’s Church in Weyhill at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 8 with a recital by two young artists who are rapidly establishing themselves as a duo, the cellist Evva Mizerska and pianist Emma Abbate.

A spokesman said: “They will present a very European programme including British, French, Spanish and German composers. Evva is a Polish graduate with Distinction from the Frederic Chopin Academy of music in Warsaw and Emma is an award winning pianist from Naples and now a Professor at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

“On October 29 the well-establised Vanbrugh Quartet will present a strong programme of Beethoven, Schubert and Shostakovich. They have recorded the complete cycle of Beethoven string quartets, and in 2015 established the National String Quartet Foundation which supports chamber musicians and composers of the present and future generations.,

“December 10 is the last in 2016, when the themed War Memorial Centenary Piano Recital will be presented by Alex Wilson performing composers from the War Years 1914-1918 and will include works by well-known and lesser known British composer. Alex will introduce these works and give some background about the composers.”

Tickets are £18 from Tel. 01428 652012, or email angelawainwright@btinternet.com or from Chamberlain Music, Haslemere. Young people under 25 are invited to come free, sponsored by the Cavatina Trust. The society holds its concerts in St Christopher’s church in Haslemere, with refreshments included in the interval. For more information, see the website at www.haslemere.com/hhh

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.